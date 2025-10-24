Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

While in New York City for a road trip, a video of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith getting interviewed by content creator Judi Jupiter on the street made the rounds on social media. In the hilarious video, Jupiter asks the Sharks players questions about their job and then made the boys do a spin. Smith and Celebrini admitted they had no clue who Jupiter was when she asked them to be in a video.

On the “What Chaos!” show, Jupiter said Smith walked passed her in a restaurant and she beckoned him over to do a video because she thought he was attractive. At first, Smith told Jupiter he was a college student before he admitted to being a hockey player. Jupiter than attended the Sharks’ game against the New York Rangers at MSG on Thursday, where Celebrini had a hat trick and two assists and Smith recorded to two goals and two assists to help the Sharks to their first win of the season.

Ranking: Only on the streets of New York City