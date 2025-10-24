Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24
© Los Angeles Kings / TSN
While in New York City for a road trip, a video of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith getting interviewed by content creator Judi Jupiter on the street made the rounds on social media. In the hilarious video, Jupiter asks the Sharks players questions about their job and then made the boys do a spin. Smith and Celebrini admitted they had no clue who Jupiter was when she asked them to be in a video.
On the “What Chaos!” show, Jupiter said Smith walked passed her in a restaurant and she beckoned him over to do a video because she thought he was attractive. At first, Smith told Jupiter he was a college student before he admitted to being a hockey player. Jupiter than attended the Sharks’ game against the New York Rangers at MSG on Thursday, where Celebrini had a hat trick and two assists and Smith recorded to two goals and two assists to help the Sharks to their first win of the season.
Ranking: Only on the streets of New York City
Claude Giroux’s son, Gavin, created homemade calendars for the Ottawa Senators 2025-26 season. The 6-year-old sold a handful of his creations during the team’s game against the New York Islanders at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds went to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. In a video posted by the Senators, Gavin said he liked helping out kids and that “it feels good.”
Ranking: Future
NHL star Picasso
Matthew Schaefer’s grandparents watched the Islanders rookie play in the NHL for the first time during the team’s game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Decked out in Islanders gear, Schaefer’s grandparents told TSN how proud they were of their grandson’s hockey achievements. But for the rookie’s grandpa, he was most proud of what his grandson does off the ice. “I’m pleased with what he does with bereavement kids. That really makes me happier than scoring a goal,” Schaefer’s grandpa said.
Ranking: Bigger than hockey
Adrian Kempe couldn’t stop scoring in overtime this week and celebrating. The Los Angeles Kings forward pulled out two epic celebrations after scoring the overtime-winning goals against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and the Dallas Stars on Thursday. After netting the winner on Tuesday, Kempe pretended to use his stick as a bow and arrow in celebration. On Thursday, Kempe got into the Texas spirit and flashed a horns down sign at Stars fans after his game-winning goal.
Ranking: Celly king
Berkly Catton’s mom had her phone out and ready during his NHL debut on Monday. The Seattle Kraken forward’s mom proudly videotaped her son’s rookie lap on the glass before his first NHL game. Later in the game, Catton’s parents were thrilled to see their son get his first NHL point on a goal by Jordan Eberle.
Ranking: Facebook’s going to love this
Logan Thompson paid homage to the Washington Capitals greats…and Tom Wilson’s face. The Capitals goalie unveiled his new mask design that features a drawing on the back of Wilson’s swollen cheek after he was hit with a puck during a game in December 2024. After the game, Wilson went viral for the look of his face during a postgame interview.
Ranking: Draw me like one of your (Canadian) girls
Frank Nazar revealed the bizarre way he cuts peanut butter and jelly sandwiches this week. The Chicago Blackhawks posted a video of the forward cutting his pregame meal into four separate slices. “Just like Mom,” Nazar said in the video then dubbed the cut “the Frank’s way.”
Ranking: Straight to the dungeon