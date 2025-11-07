Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

Pittsburgh celebrates Capitals star after historic milestone

WSH@PIT: Penguins' fans give Ovechkin ovation for scoring 900 goals

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Pittsburgh Penguins had 900 reasons to pay tribute to Alex Ovechkin on Thursday.

The Penguins congratulated Ovechkin on becoming the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals during a first intermission break in their matchup at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins fans gave the Capitals captain a standing ovation as Ovechkin saluted the crowd.

On Wednesday, Ovechkin scored his 900th career goal during a game against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena.

In a video posted by the Capitals on social media, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Erik Karlsson skated over during a stoppage in play to congratulate Ovechkin.

Crosby joked with his long-time rival about scoring the 900th goal with a backhander.

Karlsson told Ovechkin he was there for the Capitals forward’s 500th goal almost 10 years ago.

After the game, Ovechkin exchanged jerseys with his fellow countryman Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins forward posted a picture of the meetup on his Instagram story.

Despite the decades-long rivalry, there's a whole lot of respect on both sides.

