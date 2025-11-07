Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

The Pittsburgh Penguins had 900 reasons to pay tribute to Alex Ovechkin on Thursday.

The Penguins congratulated Ovechkin on becoming the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals during a first intermission break in their matchup at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins fans gave the Capitals captain a standing ovation as Ovechkin saluted the crowd.

On Wednesday, Ovechkin scored his 900th career goal during a game against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena.

In a video posted by the Capitals on social media, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Erik Karlsson skated over during a stoppage in play to congratulate Ovechkin.