Panthers celebrate Petry’s 1,000th NHL game 

Jeff Petry celebrated his journey to 1,000 NHL games with a little bit of help from his sons.

The Florida Panthers honored the veteran defenseman's career milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Petry’s wife, Julie, and their four sons, Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake joined him on the ice for the ceremony. His sons each wore jerseys from the four other teams the defenseman has played for —Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings – in age order.