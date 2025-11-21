Panthers celebrate Petry’s 1,000th NHL game 

Veteran defenseman’s sons wear jerseys from all his teams

NJD@FLA: Petry celebrated by Panthers for 1,000 career games

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeff Petry celebrated his journey to 1,000 NHL games with a little bit of help from his sons.

The Florida Panthers honored the veteran defenseman's career milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Petry’s wife, Julie, and their four sons, Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake joined him on the ice for the ceremony. His sons each wore jerseys from the four other teams the defenseman has played for —Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings – in age order.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito presented Petry with the commemorative silver stick. The team gifted all four Petry boys their own miniature versions of the sticks.

Video messages from Petry’s current and former teammates congratulating the defenseman on the career accomplishment aired on the arena video board.

“Congrats on 1,000 games, unbelievable accomplishment,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said in a clip. “I look up to you as a teammate, as a person, as a father and a husband. I want to also say congrats to Julie and the boys. You guys mean a lot to me and my family and I know you are a huge part of Jeff’s success. Petey congrats, enjoy it, enjoy a nice glass of red.”

Before the game, the Panthers sported custom T-shirts in honor of the veteran defenseman as they arrived at the arena.

During warmups, each player wore Petry’s No. 2 on the back of their jerseys.

On Monday, Petry played in his 1,000th NHL game when the team played the Vancouver Canucks.

Petry is in his 16th NHL season and first with the Panthers. He was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2006 NHL and played with the team from 2010-2015. He played for the Canadiens from 2015-22, the Penguins from 2022-23 and the Red Wings from 2023-25.

Related Content

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Short Shifts

Canucks wear PWHL Goldeneyes jerseys, Hutson dons Poulin Victorie sweater

Thornton performs puck drop before Sharks game to celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Wild wears Frost jerseys in honor of PWHL team’s home opener 

Eichel, Byfield featured in new mental health campaign

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Blues rock custom T-shirts to celebrate Faulk’s 1,000th NHL game

Merzlikins unveils new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' mask

Kopitar, Ovechkin, swap jerseys after matchup

Skattebo wears Rempe jersey for WWE dustup with Mysterio at MSG

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Bruins' Swayman wears jersey of PWHL Fleet goalie Frankel

Star Wears: Minnesota Wild award Redwood hat to player of game

Rangers honor Brooks with pregame moment of silence

Penguins share throwback photo of Crosby at 2008 Global Series

Forsberg rocks traditional Swedish look at Global Series

Bench clears in celebration for Marchand’s 1,000th point

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 14

Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto