Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 27
Ella Zibanejad stole the show during her dad’s 1,000th NHL game ceremony. The New York Rangers forward’s daughter was thrilled to see herself on the Madison Square Garden video board on Monday. First, Ella excitedly waved to her dad as he skated over for the ceremony. Then, the tot realized she was on the Jumbotron, and kept pointing to it to show her parents. The two-year-old even got her own miniature version of the silver stick.
Ranking: Dad’s No. 1 fan
Buffalo Sabres fans were happy to see Rasmus Dahlin’s fiancée on Wednesday. The Sabres captain’s fiancée, Carolina Matovac, received a loud ovation during her first game back in Buffalo since receiving a heart transplant over the summer. Dahlin stood up and grinned as he watched his fiancée wave to the crowd on the video board.
Ranking: Special moment
3. Ernie Clement and George Springer
Ernie Clement and George Springer aren’t used to watching games from the stands. The Toronto Blue Jays players sat in the wrong seats during the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Sportsnet cameras caught the two players getting tapped on the shoulder by a security guard and getting directed to their actual seats. Both Blue Jays laughed and fist bumped their new seat mates as they got settled.
Ranking: Unfamiliar view
Connor Bedard welcomed Anton Frondell to the League with a sweet gesture. Before the puck drop of the Chicago Blackhawks game against the New York Islanders, Bedard tapped Frondell to take the opening faceoff in his NHL debut on Tuesday. Frondell had an assist during his first NHL game on a first period goal by Ilya Mikheyev.
Ranking: Welcome to the NHL
Owen Tippet had the best accessory to his arrival outfit on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Flyers forward walked in with a dog strapped to his back before the team’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 10-month-old pup’s name is Chip and was rescued from a house fire. Chip also spent some time with Gritty before the game.
Ranking: Doggie-pack