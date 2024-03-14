Gritty takes blame for stolen Jagr bobbleheads

Flyers mascot jokes after shipment of Penguins promotional item goes missing

Jagr Gritty split

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

When the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that their shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were stolen, there was only one culprit, and he was large and orange.

The bobbleheads were scheduled to be given out prior to Pittsburgh's game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but the team announced the shipment carrying them had been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.

Leave it to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot to make light of the situation.

Upon seeing the news, Gritty replied to the tweet with a meme from the show "Game of Thrones" that read in part "I want her to know it was me."

Penguins fans need not worry. Anyone with a ticket to the game Thursday will receive a voucher for the bobblehead.

Jagr had his No. 68 jersey retired by the Penguins on Feb. 18. He is fourth in Penguins history with 1,079 points (439 goals, 640 assists) in 806-regular-season games and helped them win the Stanley Cup twice (1991, 1992). He played the first 11 of his 24 NHL seasons with the Penguins, winning the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player in 1998-99 and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the League in points five times (1994-95, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01).

The future Hall of Famer is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 regular-season games, and at 52 years old, is still playing for Kladno, his team he owns in the Extraliga, the top professional league in Czechia.

