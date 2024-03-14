Gritty takes blame for stolen Jagr bobbleheads

When the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that their shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were stolen, there was only one culprit, and he was large and orange.

The bobbleheads were scheduled to be given out prior to Pittsburgh's game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but the team announced the shipment carrying them had been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.

Leave it to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot to make light of the situation.

Upon seeing the news, Gritty replied to the tweet with a meme from the show "Game of Thrones" that read in part "I want her to know it was me."