Panthers release puck commemorating ‘The Bobbery’

Limited edition memento lauds Bobrovsky’s incredible save against Lightning

Bobrovsky pucks save

© Alex Baumgartner / Five Reasons Sports

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Not that Panthers fans are going to forget “The Bobbery” anytime soon, but now they can have their own little reminder.

The Florida Panthers released limited edition commemorative pucks with a picture of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s unbelievable save during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bobrovsky's save came in the second period with the score tied 2-2. During the play, the veteran goaltender was caught out of position after the Lightning crashed the net, but quickly readjusted by twisting and diving across the crease to make the highlight reel save and keep the game tied.

The Panthers would go on to win the game, 3-2 in overtime, and eventually the series in five games.

“I think the first shot he missed the net and the second one I was a little bit late behind the play,” said Bobrovsky after Game 2. “It was desperation, I tried to throw as much body as possible and was able to make the save.”

The special pucks are available at Pantherland and online at the FLA Team Shop.

-- NHL.com Editor-In-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report

