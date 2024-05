Patrice Bergeron knows a thing or two about hyping up TD Garden.

The former Boston Bruins captain acted as the team’s fan banner captain before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Bergeron wore his No. 37 Bruins jersey as he waved the Centennial Bruins flag. Fans erupted as the retired forward waved his hands and cheered on the crowd.