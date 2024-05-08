World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday cheering on Stars at Game 1

One Dallas Stars fan had 100 reasons to smile on Tuesday.

William H. “Mac” McBride, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday rooting for the Stars against the Colorado Avalanche during Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center.

McBride joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 at the age of 18. He served on the U.S.S. Argonne, a reparations vessel stationed in the Pacific.

Dallas honored McBride, who has been a Stars Victory Club member since its inception, during their military salute.