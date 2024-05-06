Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” said Maharaj in a statement. “There are so many people for me to thank – starting with [team owners] Henry, Susan and Jillian Samueli, [club president] Aaron Teats, [general manager] Pat Verbeek and the entire Ducks organization. The support I received from around the league is beyond words. The hockey world is an incredible place.”

Maharaj has been battling cancer since May 2023. He has been a member of the Ducks organization for over 10 years. Since his diagnosis, he has endured 11 rounds of chemotherapy and undergone major surgeries.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Yvonne, and two daughters, Alexandra and Katherine. In many ways I am extremely lucky, beginning with having them in my life," he said. “My doctors – specifically Dr. Ko, Dr. Jayaraman and Dr. Lawrence – saved my life. They are truly amazing people that I will be grateful for every day of my life.



“My good friend and fellow coach Mike Stothers, who is also winning his fight against cancer, reminded us all after his diagnosis that we should listen to our body and see a doctor if something feels off. I did just that, and I’m alive today as a direct result. Thank you Mike, and thank you all!”

In February of this year, the beloved coach surprised his team before a game in Toronto and gave an inspiring speech to the players.