Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

Ducks goalie coach battled disease since May 2023, celebrates good news with family

Sudsie family

© Anaheim Ducks

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

About a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Anaheim Ducks goalie coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj announced over the weekend that he is officially cancer free.

Maharaj and his wife, Yvonne, hosted a family party in Toronto where he rang the “cancer free” bell to signify the exciting news.

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” said Maharaj in a statement. “There are so many people for me to thank – starting with [team owners] Henry, Susan and Jillian Samueli, [club president] Aaron Teats, [general manager] Pat Verbeek and the entire Ducks organization. The support I received from around the league is beyond words. The hockey world is an incredible place.”

Maharaj has been battling cancer since May 2023. He has been a member of the Ducks organization for over 10 years. Since his diagnosis, he has endured 11 rounds of chemotherapy and undergone major surgeries.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Yvonne, and two daughters, Alexandra and Katherine. In many ways I am extremely lucky, beginning with having them in my life," he said. “My doctors – specifically Dr. Ko, Dr. Jayaraman and Dr. Lawrence – saved my life. They are truly amazing people that I will be grateful for every day of my life. 
 
“My good friend and fellow coach Mike Stothers, who is also winning his fight against cancer, reminded us all after his diagnosis that we should listen to our body and see a doctor if something feels off. I did just that, and I’m alive today as a direct result. Thank you Mike, and thank you all!”

In February of this year, the beloved coach surprised his team before a game in Toronto and gave an inspiring speech to the players.

Related Content

Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

Short Shifts

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Shania Twain hypes up Golden Knights fans before Game 6

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 3

Nurse excited to watch sister play in WNBA Canada Game

Panthers release puck commemorating ‘The Bobbery’

Woll lays out for thrilling backhand stick save in Game 6

Miller wears Silovs’ dress shirt during practice

'Shaq Hyman' returns to ‘NHL on TNT’ studio with makeshift skates 

Predators penalty kill rewarded with action figures for good play

O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

Vikings draft pick McCarthy receives phone call from Gretzky in middle of interview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 26

Andersen’s glove stays hot with 2 spectacular saves against Islanders

Oettinger sprawls out for pair of dazzling saves against Golden Knights

Kempe bats in sweet goal against Oilers in Game 2

Samsonov sports same suit before Game 3 for good luck

Bobrovsky makes ridiculous arm save with back to play against Lightning

Kesler, son fire up Canucks fans before Game 2 against Predators