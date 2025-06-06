Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 6
Meredith Gaudreau surprised Sean Monahan with the Masterton Trophy this week. Johnny Gaudreau’s widow arrived at the Blue Jackets forward’s Toronto house with the trophy in tow. Monahan was surprised to see Meredith standing at his front door after thinking he was dressed up to take family photos. The award winner became emotional as Meredith handed the trophy to him.
"When I was asked to be part of this surprise, I was so honored, so excited,” Meredith said in the video. “Sean stood by my side for every tribute, every walkout and I dragged him out there with me to cry on national television so many times, but I'm excited about this one because this one celebrates Sean.
Ranking: Heartwarming surprise
Griffin Perry stole the show at Stanley Cup Media Day on Tuesday. Corey Perry’s son joined the Edmonton Oilers forward during his press conference at Rogers Place. The 8-year-old dressed for the occasion and answered questions from reporters. He told the media his schoolmates probably thought he was sick. Unfortunately for Griffin, dad insisted he go to school after the media day. Griffin tried to buy time and reasoned with his dad there were only three hours left in the school day. “I know that’s perfect,” Perry responded. “No, it’s not. I won’t learn anything,” Griffin replied.
Ranking: A+ for effort
A couple Edmonton Oilers fans’ hockey cards came to life. Three young kids ran into Oilers defenseman Jake Walman as they were shopping for hockey cards at a local store last week. Walman spotted the kids checking out the hockey cards and asked if they were Oilers fans. He then took a picture with the kids and bought each of them a tin of hockey cards.
Ranking: Class act
Paul Bissonnette gave Wayne Gretzky a lesson in pop music on Wednesday. The TNT analyst explained to the “Great One” who pop star Chapell Roan is during the postgame show. Gretzky didn’t know if the Oilers locker room song “Pink Pony Club” was a band or song. Bissonnette told Gretzky it was a song performed by Roan who has taken the music industry by storm. “I gotta get that on my ringtone,” Gretzky said.
Ranking: Coming up: Wayne will perform the HOT TO GO! dance