Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 6

Meredith Gaudreau surprised Sean Monahan with the Masterton Trophy this week. Johnny Gaudreau’s widow arrived at the Blue Jackets forward’s Toronto house with the trophy in tow. Monahan was surprised to see Meredith standing at his front door after thinking he was dressed up to take family photos. The award winner became emotional as Meredith handed the trophy to him.

"When I was asked to be part of this surprise, I was so honored, so excited,” Meredith said in the video. “Sean stood by my side for every tribute, every walkout and I dragged him out there with me to cry on national television so many times, but I'm excited about this one because this one celebrates Sean.

Ranking: Heartwarming surprise