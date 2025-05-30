Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 30

One Carolina Hurricanes fan attempted to take things into his own hands during Game 5 on Wednesday. With the Hurricanes down 3-2 to start the third period, a fan sitting rink side tried to hex Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as the goalie put his helmet on. TNT camera showed the fan wiggling his fingers as Bobrovsky tried not to notice. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the curse didn’t work and the Panthers clinched their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in a 5-3 win.

Ranking: I put a spell on you