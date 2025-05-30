Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 30
Connor Brown popped out of nowhere to pump up his teammates before Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The injured Edmonton Oilers forward jumped out of a cabinet in the locker room to surprise his teammates and read the starting lineup. A couple teammates screamed and laughed as Brown startled them. One player was heard saying, “Holy s*, that was good,” after the lineup read.
Ranking: Jump scare
2. Kris Knoblauch doppelgänger
Edmonton Oilers fans had to do a double take at Rogers Place on Tuesday. A Kris Knoblauch look-alike was pictured in the stands dressed as the Oilers head coach during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The local pastor dressed in a suit and tie and held up a sign that said, “I’m the real Kris Knoblauch.”
Ranking: Stunt double
3. Hurricanes fans
One Carolina Hurricanes fan attempted to take things into his own hands during Game 5 on Wednesday. With the Hurricanes down 3-2 to start the third period, a fan sitting rink side tried to hex Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as the goalie put his helmet on. TNT camera showed the fan wiggling his fingers as Bobrovsky tried not to notice. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the curse didn’t work and the Panthers clinched their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in a 5-3 win.
Ranking: I put a spell on you
Roope Hintz fueled up with a secret recipe before Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Dallas Stars forward was pictured sitting next to a bottle of juice titled “jet fuel” in the locker room before puck drop. The pink concoction could be credited for getting Hintz back on the ice after he left Game 3 with a leg injury.
Ranking: Full tank
Brent Burns timed his arrival perfectly before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman hid behind the ice resurfacer as he arrived at Lenovo Center. Burns was seen wearing a blue suit walking down the hall before disappearing behind the machine and then emerged waking through the double doors after the vehicle passed through the shot.
Ranking: Camera shy