Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 23
© Getty Images/ Florida Panthers
Mark Scheifele scored a special goal for his dad on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets forward scored the first goal of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars after his dad, Brad Scheifele, unexpectedly died before the game. Scheifele netted one of a rebound in the second period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead. After news broke about Scheifele’s father, Stars fans started a “$55 for 55” initiative, donating $55 to charities supported by the Jets forward. Fans have raised over $80k for the Jets’ True North Youth Foundation.
Ranking: Bigger than hockey
Macklin Celebrini didn’t know how to address his childhood idol. The San Jose Sharks rookie revealed a funny moment between him and Sidney Crosby when he arrived at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship for Canada. “At first I called him Mr. Crosby, but he immediately corrected me that he was Sid,” Celebrini told reporters. The 18-year-old forward gets a pass, the two Canadian forwards have a 19-year age difference.
Ranking: Mr. Crosby is my dad…
3. Florida Panthers postgame celebration
The Florida Panthers started a new postgame celebration: Shoot the rats. After the Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers shot the plastic rats thrown on the ice at forward Brad Marchand. The postgame celebration was caught on camera with head coach Paul Maurice looking on in approval. “They’re shooting them as hard as they can. They’re not flipping them…It’s funny as hell,” Maurice said after the game.
Ranking: Rat-slapshots
Adam Lowry took some time out to make his young neighbor’s day. On social media, a Winnipeg Jets fan posted a sweet story about how his 4-year-old son wrote a “thank you” to Lowry for the season and stuck it in the forward’s mailbox, who lives nearby the family. A few days later, Lowry delivered a note and signed bobble head to the 4-year-old. “Thanks for the artwork! Have a great summer,” the Jets forward wrote.
Ranking: Neighbor of the year
5. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber fanboyed behind the Toronto Maple Leafs bench during Game 7 on Sunday. The pop singer took a selfie of himself and the backs of his buddies, Maple Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, from his seats behind the team’s bench at Scotiabank Arena. Bieber grinned as he posted five different angles of the picture to his Instagram. The Grammy winner and his wife, Hailey, attended the game together.
Ranking: Celebs, they’re just like us