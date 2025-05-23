Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 23

Justin Bieber fanboyed behind the Toronto Maple Leafs bench during Game 7 on Sunday. The pop singer took a selfie of himself and the backs of his buddies, Maple Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, from his seats behind the team’s bench at Scotiabank Arena. Bieber grinned as he posted five different angles of the picture to his Instagram. The Grammy winner and his wife, Hailey, attended the game together.

