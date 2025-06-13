Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 13
1. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were down bad for the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. The Grammy-award winner attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with the NFL tight end at Amerant Bank Arena. The famous couple cheered for the Florida Panthers from a suite and even hung with Wayne Gretzky for a period. Both were on the edge of their seats as the game went to overtime. Cameras showed Swift tapping her heart from all the excitement.
Ranking: The Stanley Cup Final never goes out of style
2. Sparky and a young cancer patient
New York Islanders mascot Sparky surprised a 9-year-old cancer patient name Logan at a Long Island hospital. Logan made a video asking for mascots from any team, school or company to send him a message to lift his spirits. Sparky saw the video and surprised Logan with a special visit.
Ranking: Spark of joy
Anze Kopitar’s kids helped surprise him with the Lady Byng trophy this week. The day before the big surprise, Neza and Jakob Kopitar drew their dad pictures to present with the award. “I’m going to write ‘Nicest Dad in the NHL,’” Neza told the camera about her picture. On the big day, the kids took a break from their golf game with their dad to grab their drawings and the Lady Byng trophy. Neza then asked her dad how it felt to win the award. Anze laughed and responded, “It feels great.”
Ranking: Nice guys win awards
Brad Marchand’s mom had a priceless reaction to her son’s overtime winner during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Cameras caught the Florida Panthers forward’s mother clapping and shouting in excitement as she celebrated the goal and win. Didn’t matter she was surrounded by a sea of Edmonton Oilers fans at Rogers Place.
Ranking: That’s her baby boy
5. Florida Panthers fan's superstition
A Florida Panthers fan revealed his strange superstition. At the start of every game, the fan orders chicken tenders and holds the biggest piece to give the goalie luck. The fan shared videos of him holding the biggest chicken tender during a few games he attended that must have resulted in wins.
Ranking: Just eat the chicken tendie bro