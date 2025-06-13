Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 13

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were down bad for the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. The Grammy-award winner attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with the NFL tight end at Amerant Bank Arena. The famous couple cheered for the Florida Panthers from a suite and even hung with Wayne Gretzky for a period. Both were on the edge of their seats as the game went to overtime. Cameras showed Swift tapping her heart from all the excitement.

Ranking: The Stanley Cup Final never goes out of style