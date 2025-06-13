Islanders mascot Sparky surprises young cancer patient

9-year-old visited by team dragon at hospital on Long Island

Sparky surprises patient

© New York Islanders

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

A young cancer patient received a spark of joy this week.

New York Islanders mascot, Sparky the Dragon, surprised a 9-year-old cancer patient named Logan at a hospital on Long Island.

Logan made a video asking any mascots from high school, college, sports teams or a company to send him a message to lift his spirits.

Sparky heard the call and decided to surprise Logan at the hospital.

The Islanders shared a video of Sparky arriving at Logan’s hospital room and giving him a giant hug. The two placed a picture of Sparky on Logan’s mascot wall.

Sparky gifted the young patient a chain necklace with a cutout of the mascot’s face hanging from it.

Logan then gave the Islanders mascot a tour of the hospital.

Dragons sure know how to light up a room.

