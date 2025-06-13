Islanders mascot Sparky surprises young cancer patient

A young cancer patient received a spark of joy this week.

New York Islanders mascot, Sparky the Dragon, surprised a 9-year-old cancer patient named Logan at a hospital on Long Island.

Logan made a video asking any mascots from high school, college, sports teams or a company to send him a message to lift his spirits.

Sparky heard the call and decided to surprise Logan at the hospital.

The Islanders shared a video of Sparky arriving at Logan’s hospital room and giving him a giant hug. The two placed a picture of Sparky on Logan’s mascot wall.