Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 23
Chicago Blackhawks fans were ecstatic to welcome Jonathan Toews back on Monday. The former Blackhawks captain, who now plays for the Winnipeg Jets, returned to the United Center for the first time since April 13, 2023. After a tribute video aired on the arena video board, Blackhawks fans gave Toews an extended standing ovation. Toews kept skating around the ice and attempted to cut the applause off after a minute, but nobody in the building listened.
Ranking: Sweet home Chicago
Roman Josi’s kids hyped their dad up before his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday. Luca and Ivy Josi read the Nashville Predators starting lineup in the locker room before the game. Luca started off the lineup read saying “Let’s go boys,” which earned a cheer from the players, before announcing the starters with help from his dad. Ivy looked around the room in amazement before giving her dad a hug at the end. The adorable tots also made sure to say hello to their dad along the glass during warmups.
Ranking: Cuteness alert
Seth Jarvis called out TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette for his use of a big word on Monday. During an interview with the NHL on TNT, Bissonnette asked the Carolina Hurricanes forward if he found it “advantageous” that they played man-on-man in the defensive zone. “I have no idea what advantageous means and neither do you, so stop using that please,” Jarvis chirped in response.
Ranking: Grab the dictionary
4. The Harmonica Class
The Los Angeles Kings brought back the Koreatown Senior and Community Center Harmonica Class as part of their K-Town Night celebrations on Tuesday. The group, who brought the Kings good luck in the 2025 playoffs, performed the National Anthem before the team’s game against the New York Rangers. Forward Andrei Kuzmenko couldn’t hide his smile when he watched the group from the bench. The Kings then scored 18 seconds into the game and Kuzmenko scored the eventual game winner in the second period.
Ranking: Lucky charms
5. Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild admins bullied millennials this week. The Wild social team asked players to state the year they were born in a new video. Players born in the 2000s started off the video. Defenseman David Jiricek misunderstood the question and proudly said he was born in Klatovy, Czech Republic. When the admins reached the players born in the 1900s, they edited in a dinosaur background, Ice Age background or a colonial background to make the players feel old.
Ranking: Talkin' 'bout my generation