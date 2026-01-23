Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 23

Roman Josi’s kids hyped their dad up before his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday. Luca and Ivy Josi read the Nashville Predators starting lineup in the locker room before the game. Luca started off the lineup read saying “Let’s go boys,” which earned a cheer from the players, before announcing the starters with help from his dad. Ivy looked around the room in amazement before giving her dad a hug at the end. The adorable tots also made sure to say hello to their dad along the glass during warmups.

Ranking: Cuteness alert