Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews kept taking spins around center ice. Even when the former Chicago Blackhawks captain thought he had gotten more than enough applause from United Center fans in his return to Chicago, the fans disagreed and kept cheering for him to bask in the moment.

Toews, now with the Winnipeg Jets, wasn’t sure how he was going to react when the video montage honoring his return was going to play during the first television timeout of the game. There’s no doubt he was appreciative and probably holding in some emotions, the 37-year-old taking a deep breath as the video montage ended and another deep breath as play was about to resume.

Fans held up “Welcome Back 19” signs and some even threw hats onto the ice.

It was Toews’ first appearance at United Center since playing his final game with the Blackhawks on April 13, 2023. At the end of the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks chose not to re-sign Toews, who was limited to 124 games from the start of the 2020-21 season to the end of the 2022-23 season. He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and was out from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, when he was dealing with the effects of long COVID-19.