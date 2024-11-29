Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 29
© New Jersey Devils/ Buffalo Sabres
The Raddysh brothers have been battling in front of the net since they were babies. During the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals game on Wednesday, TNT showed a funny home video of the brothers when they were young. In the video, a toddler Darren knocks baby Taylor over while holding a hockey stick in his hand. Taylor immediately starts crying and you can hear their dad tell Darren to put the “hockey sick or golf club” down as the tot helps his brother back up to his feet.
Ranking: Time changes, people don’t
Mini Markstrom stole the show at his dad’s 500th game ceremony. The New Jersey Devils goalie’s son sported an adorable custom leather jacket as he greeted his dad and admired the commemorative silver stick during the pregame ceremony on Wednesday. Of course, the Devils weren’t going to let the little Markstrom go home without a stick of his own. Backup goalie Jake Allen presented the tot with a miniature version of the silver goalie stick which he gladly took.
Ranking: Future Devils starting goalie
Cam Talbot’s kids came prepared to celebrate their dad’s 500th NHL game on Friday. The Detroit Red Wings goalie’s twins created homemade signs to celebrate his career milestone. They held them up outside the Red Wings locker room before the team's game against the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings wore custom T-shirts before the game to celebrate their goalie.
Ranking: Go Dad Go!
Rasmus Andersson had the best kind of interruption this week. The Calgary Flames defenseman’s son, Benji, crashed his postgame media session in an adorable fashion. The toddler ran up to his dad and gave his dad a kiss after he was picked up while Andersson was answering questions. At first Benji acted shy, but then started calling for his mom and then wanted to be put down. He ended his appearance by saying, “All done,” into the mics.
Ranking: Camera shy
5. Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres broke out the colorful markers before Thanksgiving. The Sabres attempted to draw hand turkeys in a video posted by the team on social media. Defenseman Jacob Bryson, a Canadian, asked if the drawings were a big thing in the U.S. Forward Peyton Krebs remarked that he wanted to do the activity with his kids. When they were finished, the Sabres held up their masterpieces for the camera.
Ranking: We’re thankful hockey is their day job