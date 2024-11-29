Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 29

The Raddysh brothers have been battling in front of the net since they were babies. During the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals game on Wednesday, TNT showed a funny home video of the brothers when they were young. In the video, a toddler Darren knocks baby Taylor over while holding a hockey stick in his hand. Taylor immediately starts crying and you can hear their dad tell Darren to put the “hockey sick or golf club” down as the tot helps his brother back up to his feet.

Ranking: Time changes, people don’t