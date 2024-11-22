Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

Alex Turcotte and Brandt Clarke had a tough crowd at a youth camp this week. The young Los Angeles Kings players were asked when the “Big Kings players” were going to come to the camp. “Well, we’re on the team,” Turcotte said was his response to the youth in a video posted by the Kings. The young player asked again saying, “No the big boys,” and by then, Turcotte said he didn’t know how to respond. Clarke didn’t have much luck impressing the kids either. One player asked the defenseman if he could get Anze Kopitar to come to the camp. “I don’t think he’s here today… sadly, it’s just us. [Your’re] stuck with us,” Clarke said in response.

Ranking: Do you even go here?