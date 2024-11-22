Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Jaden Schwartz's flying towel

NSH@SEA: Jaden Schwartz borrows towel, throws it back at Coach Dan Bylsma's head

Jaden Schwartz’s towel found the perfect landing spot on Wednesday. During a stoppage of play in the second period against the Nashville Predators, Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz toweled himself off and then tossed it back to the bench without looking. The rogue towel ended up on top of an unsuspecting head coach Dan Bylsma, covering his face. After the game, Bylsma brought the towel to his postgame press conference and said, “Schwartzy” in response.

Ranking: Towel rack

2. Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog surprised Erik Johnson during the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game ceremony on Monday. The former teammates shared a big hug as Landeskog joined Johnson and his family on the ice. The Colorado Avalanche captain presented the veteran defenseman with a custom portrait and trip to Napa.

Ranking: Best friends for life

3. Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane's son

Patrick Kane’s son couldn’t wait to show Alex DeBrincat his new Detroit Red Wings jersey. After warmups, both Red Wings players’ sons were waiting to give their dad’s fist bumps before heading into the locker room. First, Kane’s son told DeBrincat about the new stick he got. Then he turned around and revealed his new jersey that at the No. 83 on it, eight for his dad and three for DeBrincat. “Woah, nice jersey bud…That’s sweet,” DeBrincat said in response and gave young Kane a fist bump. Luckily, big Kane had no problem with his son’s new jersey saying, “Here we go 83.”

Ranking: Mini Wings

4. Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf showed some love to his net on Tuesday. The Calgary Flames goalie kissed the goal post after a shot by the New York Islanders went off the post. Cameras caught the Wolf affectionately rub the post before planting a smooch. The young goalie allowed only one goal in the Flames win over the Islanders.

Ranking: Pucker up

5. Alex Turcotte and Brandt Clarke

Alex Turcotte and Brandt Clarke had a tough crowd at a youth camp this week. The young Los Angeles Kings players were asked when the “Big Kings players” were going to come to the camp. “Well, we’re on the team,” Turcotte said was his response to the youth in a video posted by the Kings. The young player asked again saying, “No the big boys,” and by then, Turcotte said he didn’t know how to respond. Clarke didn’t have much luck impressing the kids either. One player asked the defenseman if he could get Anze Kopitar to come to the camp. “I don’t think he’s here today… sadly, it’s just us. [Your’re] stuck with us,” Clarke said in response.

Ranking: Do you even go here?

6. Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie had the cutest visit from his number one fan on Monday. The Boston Bruins forward and his daughter gave each other fist bumps, high-fives and thumbs up signs to each other through the glass during warmups. The adorable tot mimicked her father as he did every move. Geekie made sure to give his little girl a puck as a souvenir. The two ended the interaction blowing each other a kiss.

Ranking: Pregame pep talk

