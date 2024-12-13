Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

The young Lightning fan told reporters he played defense and that his favorite players were Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman.

Cooper joked that Ethan would be taking Erik Cernak’s spot in the game.

Ethan's cancer relapsed in July and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He has been able to play hockey and scored his first goal three weeks ago.

“I want to shout with joy from the stands or quietly cry because we are so proud of him,” Ethan’s mother, Amanda, told Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley. “I want to scream like, ‘He’s going through chemo and he is achieving. He can skate and he can shoot… he scored a goal from the point and that is just mind blowing to us.”

The young cancer patient’s perseverance has also inspired Lightning players.

“It gives you shivers down your body a little bit thinking about it,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said in a video posted by the team. “Those kids are fighting for their life and all they want to do is get out there and play the game they love…We are right there with him and supporting him and going to try everything we can to put that smile on his face and help him get through that.”