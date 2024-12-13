Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

11-year-old skates with favorite team before game

Lightning host Ethan

© Tampa Bay Lightning

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning spent time with an old friend on Thursday.

The Lightning welcomed back Ethan Beatch, an 11-year-old fan who is currently battling brain cancer, to their morning skate before their game against the Calgary Flames at Scortiabank Saddledome.

Last December, the young fan watched the team’s morning skate in Calgary from the bench. This year, he got to lace up his own skates and join the team on the ice.

Ethan participated in drills with the Lightning and then answered questions from reporters with head coach Jon Cooper, who carried him to the media scrum.

The young Lightning fan told reporters he played defense and that his favorite players were Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman.

Cooper joked that Ethan would be taking Erik Cernak’s spot in the game.

Ethan's cancer relapsed in July and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He has been able to play hockey and scored his first goal three weeks ago.

“I want to shout with joy from the stands or quietly cry because we are so proud of him,” Ethan’s mother, Amanda, told Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley. “I want to scream like, ‘He’s going through chemo and he is achieving. He can skate and he can shoot… he scored a goal from the point and that is just mind blowing to us.”

The young cancer patient’s perseverance has also inspired Lightning players.

“It gives you shivers down your body a little bit thinking about it,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said in a video posted by the team. “Those kids are fighting for their life and all they want to do is get out there and play the game they love…We are right there with him and supporting him and going to try everything we can to put that smile on his face and help him get through that.”

Related Content

Lightning host young fan battling cancer during morning skate in Calgary

Short Shifts

Unsuspecting mom of Canucks forward wins massive 50/50 prize

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

Durham Bulls bat dog Ripken performs ceremonial puck drop before Hurricanes game

Montour, Mahura receive Stanley Cup rings before matchup with Panthers

Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver

Burns, Staal prove experts at Hurricanes throwback toy guessing game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 6

McDavid honored by Oilers for reaching 1,000 NHL points

Islanders honor young hockey player who tragically died

Rangers host holiday dinner with Garden of Dreams Foundation

Pietrangelo watches his kids play hockey from Golden Knights bench during intermission 

Post Malone visits Stars postgame to celebrate win

Flames donate benches made from sticks left at Gaudreau memorial

Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of Centennial game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis