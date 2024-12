The San Jose Sharks are spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for the Internet to hear.

The team released a new holiday song titled “Holiday Inflatables” and music video on social media on Wednesday.

The hip-hop song is a sequel to their viral 2014 hit “Holiday Sweater.”

“What is up Sharks territory. We know you’ve been waiting 10 long years but guess what. It’s holiday season,” said Sharks play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn at the start of the video.