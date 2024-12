The Carolina Hurricanes kicked off their North Carolina Night with a round of a-paws.

Ripken, the Durham Bulls bat dog, performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Hurricanes game against the San Jose Sharks at the Lenovo Center.

Sporting a Hurricanes jersey and a blinged out “R” chain, the adorable pup held the puck in his mouth and then dropped it between Carolina captain Jordan Staal and Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Ripken then received a pet from both players.