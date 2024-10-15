Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck

For Emma Melin, an ordinary hockey practice with the Anaheim Ducks’ “Learn Her Way” program recently turned into one that she will remember forever.

With some help from Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, the nine-year-old fan learned she will be this season’s 21st Duck. Each year, the team creates a spot on it’s Opening Night roster for a fan who “embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage, inspiration.”

Dostal arrived at Melin’s practice with a customized jersey to commemorate the moment. The jersey featured her last name with the No. 21.

“I’ve been honored to ask you if you would like to be our 21st Duck this season,” Dostal said to Melin in a video posted to social media by the team.