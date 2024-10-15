Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck

9-year-old fan Emma Melin will be honored before Wednesday’s home opener

Dostal with 21st Duck

© Anaheim Ducks

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

For Emma Melin, an ordinary hockey practice with the Anaheim Ducks’ “Learn Her Way” program recently turned into one that she will remember forever.

With some help from Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, the nine-year-old fan learned she will be this season’s 21st Duck. Each year, the team creates a spot on it’s Opening Night roster for a fan who “embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage, inspiration.”

Dostal arrived at Melin’s practice with a customized jersey to commemorate the moment. The jersey featured her last name with the No. 21.

“I’ve been honored to ask you if you would like to be our 21st Duck this season,” Dostal said to Melin in a video posted to social media by the team.

“It’s a big honor,” Dostal said in the video. “For us as an organization it means a lot.”

Melin has been dealing with the effects of life-threatening food allergies her entire life, including multiple trips to the ER, and still needs medical treatment routinely for the condition. When she was six, Melin began helping others who had similar conditions as her own, hosting annual food allergy meet-up events and serving as an ambassador for multiple non-profit organizations.

After receiving the news that she would be this year’s 21st Duck, Melin attended a Ducks practice (wearing her new jersey of course) and got a chance to skate with her new teammates.

“When I met the team, I was speechless,” Melin said. “It was so fun.”

Melin will be honored before Wednesday’s home opener at Honda Center.

Short Shifts

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto on Thanksgiving Day in Canada

Pastrnak’s adorable daughter sad to see dad skate away for warmups

NBA legend Anthony wears Forsberg Avalanche jersey to Colorado football game

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

NBA MVP Jokic presents Hart Trophy to MacKinnon before Avalanche opener

McCauley recognizes veteran broadcaster Rosen during final Rangers home opener

Ullmark meets Lalime, poses with iconic Martian mask

Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Penguins fans tell Crosby what he means to them in touching video

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

Celebrini scores 1st NHL goal 7 minutes into NHL debut

Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

Bills player hits Sabres drum for opener, football team makes predictions

Tkachuk brothers take pregame family photo with Brady’s newborn son

Laine receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans before opening night

ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

Pittsburgh milkshake shop announces new ‘Rusty’s Shake’