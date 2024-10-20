Canucks Myers dishes out no-look assist in 1,000th NHL game

On night teammates honor milestone, veteran forward hands out amazing helper

VAN@PHI: Boeser doubles the lead off of Myers nifty pass

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Myers broke out a little something special for his 1,000th NHL game: a no-look assist.

Myers was honored with special shirts by teammates for reaching the milestone pregame and then went out and executed one of the prettiest assists you will ever see.

Myers took a centering pass from Jake DeBrusk from behind the net and took a shot, which was turned aside by Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson. But the rebound kicked out to the right of the net, exactly where Myers momentum took him.

He pursued the puck and backhanded a no look pass to Brock Boeser, who found the back of the net for a goal. The Canucks won 3-0.

Nothing like celebrating your 1,000th game with a win and one of the sickest helpers of your career.

