Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Veteran defenseman’s family joins him on ice before game

DET@NSH: Schenn was honored before the home crowd for his 1,000th NHL game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Luke Schenn gave his family 1,000 reasons to celebrate on Saturday.

The Predators honored the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game with a special ceremony before their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Schenn was joined by his parents, wife and three kids on the ice. His two sons were dressed in their hockey gear and sported their dad’s No. 2 Predators jersey.

A video tribute of highlights from the Predators defenseman's career aired on the arena video board. Former teammates, including his brother Brayden Schenn, sent special video messages congratulating him on the career milestone.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz presented Schenn with the commemorative silver stick. His three kids also received mini versions of the stick.

A special portrait of the veteran defenseman featuring pucks of all eight teams he has played for was gifted to Schenn.

After the ceremony, the Schenn family wasn’t done celebrating yet. In the first period, Schenn scored his first goal of the season to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. His family were on their feet cheering in their suite after the goal.

Schenn played in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers.

He is in his 17th NHL season and second season with Nashville. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

