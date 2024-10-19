Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Luke Schenn gave his family 1,000 reasons to celebrate on Saturday.

The Predators honored the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game with a special ceremony before their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Schenn was joined by his parents, wife and three kids on the ice. His two sons were dressed in their hockey gear and sported their dad’s No. 2 Predators jersey.

A video tribute of highlights from the Predators defenseman's career aired on the arena video board. Former teammates, including his brother Brayden Schenn, sent special video messages congratulating him on the career milestone.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz presented Schenn with the commemorative silver stick. His three kids also received mini versions of the stick.