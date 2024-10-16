NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Predators Hispanic Night jerseys

© Nashville Predators

The NHL is proud of the work its teams devote to the communities they serve. From the special nights all 32 teams will be having all season long, to the frequent outreach beyond the rink, NHL.com will provide all the details on the players, coaches and staff who are such admirable ambassadors for our sport.

October 15

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators celebrated Hispanic Music Heritage Night during their game against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

During walk-ins, the Predators sported custom jerseys designed by local artist Valentina Harper. The crest of the black jersey's feature guitars, maracas, trumpets, bongos and accordians fit in the shape of the Predators logo.

Fans in attendance received a mini vinyl record coaster which feature the jersey's design on them.

After the game, the Predators are auctioning off the signed jerseys.

