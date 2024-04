Artemi Panarin, the drink thief, struck again on Wednesday.

The New York Rangers forward took TNT broadcaster Darren Pang’s drink again during the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden.

During a first period stoppage, Panarin skated over to Pang who had a red drink and blue drink next to him between the benches. The veteran forward opted for the blue drink.

A few minutes later, Panarin scored the game’s first goal, his 45th of the season, for a 1-0 Rangers lead.