Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Veteran nails costume from 2007's iconic raunchy comedy

fleury mclovin
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

I am McFleury.

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury dressed up as McLovin, the iconic character from the 2007 hit movie "Superbad," for a Halloween party this week.

The raunchy, high school comedy features Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fogell, a high school student who acquires a very obvious fake ID from Hawaii with the name "McLovin" etched on it.

Fleury donned the wide-collar white shirt, brown vest and glasses the character was known for and went the extra mile with the pushed forward Caesar cut.

Fleury's wife, Veronique, shared a side-by side picture of the veteran goalie and Mintz-Plasse on social media and it was pretty identical, even with the significant height difference.

Fleury even had the McLovin ID stuck to his vest so there would be no mistaking his costume.

