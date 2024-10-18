Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

I am McFleury.

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury dressed up as McLovin, the iconic character from the 2007 hit movie "Superbad," for a Halloween party this week.

The raunchy, high school comedy features Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fogell, a high school student who acquires a very obvious fake ID from Hawaii with the name "McLovin" etched on it.

Fleury donned the wide-collar white shirt, brown vest and glasses the character was known for and went the extra mile with the pushed forward Caesar cut.

Fleury's wife, Veronique, shared a side-by side picture of the veteran goalie and Mintz-Plasse on social media and it was pretty identical, even with the significant height difference.