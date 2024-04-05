Young Predators fan thinks it over before super cute puck drop

Game delayed on account of cuteness.

On their second Hockey Fights Cancer night celebration, the Nashville Predators welcomed Edo Beeri, a young fan who is in remission after being diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma at just five months old.

Edo was joined on the ice by his mother, Kelse, and was set to drop the puck between his favorite player, Predators captain Roman Josi and St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn.

It seems however, Edo didn't want to just take his new puck and toss it on the ground. He clearly liked it.

But after a little coaxing from mom and the two NHL All-Stars, Edo did the job admirably.

The little inspiration walked off the ice to high fives and cheers from Predators players.