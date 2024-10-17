Anaheim celebrates 21st Duck Emma Melin at home opener

Before the Anaheim Ducks dropped the puck against the visiting Utah Hockey Club in their home opener on Wednesday night, nine-year-old Emma Melin was introduced as this season’s 21st Duck, which honors a fan who “embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage and inspiration.”

With six former 21st Ducks watching from a suite above and the Anaheim players ringed around center ice, Melin skated into the circle with one hand holding onto Ducks starting goalie Lukas Dostal and the other raising her stick in the air.

Melin has been dealing with the effects of life-threatening food allergies her entire life, including multiple trips to the ER, and still needs medical treatment routinely for the condition.

“She's a remarkable young girl," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said at the morning skate. "I haven't seen too many kids her age that speak publicly as poised as she does and she's very articulate. ... Any young kids that are looking for role models, I think she's terrific.”