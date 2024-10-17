Anaheim celebrates 21st Duck Emma Melin at home opener

9-year-old fan honored in pregame ceremony

UTA@ANA: Newest 21st Duck introduced pregame

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Before the Anaheim Ducks dropped the puck against the visiting Utah Hockey Club in their home opener on Wednesday night, nine-year-old Emma Melin was introduced as this season’s 21st Duck, which honors a fan who “embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage and inspiration.”

With six former 21st Ducks watching from a suite above and the Anaheim players ringed around center ice, Melin skated into the circle with one hand holding onto Ducks starting goalie Lukas Dostal and the other raising her stick in the air.

Melin has been dealing with the effects of life-threatening food allergies her entire life, including multiple trips to the ER, and still needs medical treatment routinely for the condition.

“She's a remarkable young girl," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said at the morning skate. "I haven't seen too many kids her age that speak publicly as poised as she does and she's very articulate. ... Any young kids that are looking for role models, I think she's terrific.”

When she was six years old, Melin began helping others who had similar conditions, hosting annual food allergy meet-up events and serving as an ambassador for multiple non-profit organizations.

The Ducks took notice and named her the 21st Duck for the season-opening roster.

Dostal surprised Melin with the announcement at practice, handing her a customized jersey featuring her last name with the No. 21.

"When I met the team, I was speechless. It was so fun," she said in a video posted by the team on social media.

She also joined the team at the morning skate on Wednesday and took part in the red carpet entry before the game.

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson was among those who wore one of the friendship bracelets Melin handed out to the team.

-- NHL.com Staff Writer Christopher Detwiler contributed to this report

