Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

The video starts with 5-year-old Scarlett asking her mom why she was videotaping her as she ate her McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Her mother answered she wanted to get it on video if their dad scores in overtime.

A few seconds later, Miller brought the puck into the Panthers zone and scored the game-winning goal with a wrist shot to give the Canucks their first win of the season.

Natalie and her other daughter, 6-year-old Scottlyn, immediately jumped out of their seats and started cheering.

Scarlett, on the other hand, continued to eat her chicken nuggets.

Maybe next time, dad could score after dinner time.