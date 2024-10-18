Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Sisters react two different ways to dad's goal

JT Miller's daughters celebrating

© Natalie Miller

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

J.T. Miller’s overtime winner only impressed half his household on Thursday.

The Vancouver Canucks forward’s wife, Natalie, posted a video of her daughters’ reaction to their dad’s overtime winning goal against the Florida Panthers on her Instagram story.

The video starts with 5-year-old Scarlett asking her mom why she was videotaping her as she ate her McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Her mother answered she wanted to get it on video if their dad scores in overtime.

A few seconds later, Miller brought the puck into the Panthers zone and scored the game-winning goal with a wrist shot to give the Canucks their first win of the season.

Natalie and her other daughter, 6-year-old Scottlyn, immediately jumped out of their seats and started cheering.

Scarlett, on the other hand, continued to eat her chicken nuggets.

Maybe next time, dad could score after dinner time.

