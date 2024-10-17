Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran hits milestone for game against Oilers, teammates have some fun

Schenn shirt
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25

Where's the beef? On the Nashville Predators specially made T-shirts to honor defenseman Luke Schenn.

Predators players strolled in to Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena with some unique looking shirts.

The shirts featured Schenn's likeness in full gear appearing to handle a puck, but instead his hockey stick was replaced with a giant fork that was digging into a steak, a known favorite meal of the veteran.

Written on top of the picture of Schenn digging in was his nickname "The Human Eraser," bestowed upon him by veteran hockey analyst Pierre McGuire while he was playing for Team Canada.

Schenn won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

