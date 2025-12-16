Ducks' Kreider, Trouba, cheered in return to MSG vs. Rangers

Having Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba at Madison Square Garden might feel familiar, but it looked a bit different on Monday.

The two former New York Rangers -- now with the Anaheim Ducks -- returned for the first time since their respective trades.

Early in the opening period, the Rangers played tribute videos for Kreider and Trouba, highlighting the pair's contributions to the team over the years.

Kreider's tribute video came first and was followed by a long standing ovation from the MSG crowd, as he skated around near the Ducks’ bench to acknowledge the fans.