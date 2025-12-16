Ducks' Kreider, Trouba, cheered in return to MSG vs. Rangers

Pair welcomed back by fans to former home, get tribute videos

ANA@NYR: Rangers welcome Kreider, Trouba to New York

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Having Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba at Madison Square Garden might feel familiar, but it looked a bit different on Monday.

The two former New York Rangers -- now with the Anaheim Ducks -- returned for the first time since their respective trades.

Early in the opening period, the Rangers played tribute videos for Kreider and Trouba, highlighting the pair's contributions to the team over the years.

Kreider's tribute video came first and was followed by a long standing ovation from the MSG crowd, as he skated around near the Ducks’ bench to acknowledge the fans.

Kreider spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Rangers, after he was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined, Kreider suited up for 1,006 games for the Rangers, including 506 at Madison Square Garden.

New York traded Kreider to Anaheim on June 12.

"I think it's hard to express my appreciation for the support we had over all those years, over all those runs," Kreider said after Monday’s morning skate. "It's an amazing building -- the most famous building in the world -- but it's a building. It's the fans that make it a special place.”

Trouba got his tribute video at the next stoppage.

He played the first six seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets before he came to New York, where he spent the next six years.

He played 410 total games (364 in the regular season, 46 in the playoffs) with the Rangers from 2019-24 and served as the team captain from 2022 until he was traded to the Ducks in 2024.

"I think the only thing I can really compare it to is going back to Winnipeg for the first time, but I think it's a little bit different coming back here with just being the captain of the team, all the memories and stories and everything that went no for the last five, six years," Trouba said. "Means a lot to me and this place will always be special."

-NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report

