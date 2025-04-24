Stars top Avalanche in OT in Game 3, take lead in Western 1st Round

Seguin wins it at 5:31; Landeskog plays 1st NHL game since 2022 in return for Colorado

Stars at Avalanche | Recap | Round 1, Game 3

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars won 2-1 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Seguin corralled Mason Marchment’s pass with his skate at the right circle, kicked the puck up to his stick, and sent a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Mackenzie Blackwood to win it.

Dallas killed off a four-minute Colorado power play in overtime prior to Seguin's goal following a double minor against Marchment at 19:20 of the third period for high-sticking.

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is in Denver on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Jamie Benn scored, and Mikko Rantanen had an assist for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog played in his first NHL game in almost three years, winning one of two face-offs in 13:16 of ice time. The 32-year-old forward hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, when he had an assist to help the Avalanche win 2-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup.

Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Sam Malinski had an assist in his first career playoff game for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Blackwood made 26 saves.

Nichushkin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:09 of the first period when he skated around the left circle, past a moving pick set by Brock Nelson, and deked Oettinger on a breakaway before tucking the puck past his right leg at the left post.

Benn tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 9:18 of the third period. He redirected Harley’s shot from the blue line past the glove from between the hash marks.

Latest News

Kopitar, Kempe each gets 4 points, Kings cruise past Oilers in Game 2

Landeskog returns for Avalanche in Game 3, 1st NHL game since 2022

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Commanders quarterbacks throw footballs into crowd at Capitals game

Landeskog’s kids make homemade sign, fans give loud ovation in return

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Cirelli uncertain for Lightning in Game 2 on Thursday

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Ullmark looking to step up play, use crowd to help Senators get back into series

NBA's Wizards, MLB's Nationals show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Drury signs multiyear contract to remain general manager of Rangers

Healthy Kaprizov making big impact for Wild in 1st round against Golden Knights

Greig trying to do his part for Senators in Eastern 1st Round

Bruins 'anticipate' being playoff team next season

Lightning seek to rebound on penalty kill in Game 2

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blues look to improve at even strength in Game 3 of Western 1st Round