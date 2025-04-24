Stars top Avalanche in OT in Game 3, take lead in Western 1st Round

Seguin corralled Mason Marchment’s pass with his skate at the right circle, kicked the puck up to his stick, and sent a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Mackenzie Blackwood to win it.

Dallas killed off a four-minute Colorado power play in overtime prior to Seguin's goal following a double minor against Marchment at 19:20 of the third period for high-sticking.

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is in Denver on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Jamie Benn scored, and Mikko Rantanen had an assist for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog played in his first NHL game in almost three years, winning one of two face-offs in 13:16 of ice time. The 32-year-old forward hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, when he had an assist to help the Avalanche win 2-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup.

Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Sam Malinski had an assist in his first career playoff game for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Blackwood made 26 saves.

Nichushkin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:09 of the first period when he skated around the left circle, past a moving pick set by Brock Nelson, and deked Oettinger on a breakaway before tucking the puck past his right leg at the left post.

Benn tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 9:18 of the third period. He redirected Harley’s shot from the blue line past the glove from between the hash marks.