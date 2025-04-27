Landeskog scores 1st goal in 3 years, Avalanche blank Stars in Game 4 to tie West 1st Round

Also has assist, Blackwood makes 23 saves for Colorado; Oettinger pulled for Dallas

Stars at Avalanche | Recap | Round 1, Game 4

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal in nearly 3 years, and the Colorado Avalanche shut out the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Landeskog, who was playing in his second game after returning from a knee injury that kept him out for nearly three years, scored on a slap shot from just above the inside edge of left circle to make it 3-0 at 12:10 of the second period.

The Colorado captain last scored in a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 20, 2022.

Landeskog also had an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs shutout for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Brock Nelson had two assists

Colorado tied the best-of-7 series 2-2. Game 5 is in Dallas on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Jake Oettinger allowed three goals on 34 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith to start the third period for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central. DeSmith made 13 saves in relief.

Logan O’Connor scored short-handed to make it 1-0 Colorado at 12:39 of the first period. He bodied Thomas Harley to the ice at his own blue line and skated in on a breakaway before finishing with a wrist shot from the left circle that went short side over the blocker.

Nathan MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 19:36. He one-timed Devon Toews’ cross-zone pass from the left circle short side off the hip of Oettinger.

After his goal made it 3-0, Landeskog had the secondary assist when Samuel Girard made it 4-0 with a wrist shot from the blue line through traffic that skipped past the leg of DeSmith at 10:46 of the third period.

