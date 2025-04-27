Landeskog's comeback accelerates in Avalanche's Game 4 win against Stars

Landeskog gave fist bumps to his teammates along the bench, then MacKinnon slapped the top of his helmet, wrapped his right arm around his neck, pulled him close and gave him two pats on the back.

“We’re very close,” MacKinnon said. “I’m at his house almost every day. It was just kind of more than just a playoff goal, I think. It was a life goal.”

After the goal was announced, the fans roared and chanted, “LAND-Y! LAND-Y! LAND-Y!” The video screen showed Landeskog on the bench, and the fans roared and chanted again.

“I’m proud of him regardless of if he scores or not, just because I know what he’s gone through and I know how difficult that was,” Bednar said. “But I mean, I think that just takes it to another level. You know that he wants to come back. He wants to contribute the way he did in the past, and he’s off to a great start.”

The assist came at 10:46 of the third period, when Landeskog held off defenseman Lian Bichsel to maintain possession of the puck, then battled with Bichsel in front of the net to set a screen on a goal by defenseman Samuel Girard. Landeskog is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds. Bichsel is 6-7, 231.

That was something Landeskog could not do to test the knee before returning to play. Now he knows it can hold up.

“He’s a big, strong guy, physical player and hard to play against,” Landeskog said. “Yeah. I mean, I was trying to get in front of their goalie, and he was trying to get me out of there. It was a good battle. Yeah. No, I guess that answers that question.”

Can you imagine how it would help Colorado if Landeskog can look like his old self?

“I mean, if he can come back and be even the slightest thing of what he was before …” defenseman Cale Makar said, his voice trailing off. “To put it in perspective, coming back three years, that’s incredible, especially just coming straight into playoff hockey. For him to be able to do that, we’ll take anything we can get. It’s just nice to have him around the room, and obviously he’s playing really well.”

MacKinnon said the Avalanche had a great little talk after the game.

“There’s only one Gabe Landeskog in the world, that kind of person and player,” MacKinnon said. “We missed him. There was a big hole in our room for three years, and it’s nice to have him back. It means the world to all of us.”