Landeskog's kids make homemade sign, fans give loud ovation in return

Veteran forward suits up for 1st game since 2022 in Game 3 vs Stars

Landeskog with his kids warmups

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Gabriel Landeskog’s return to hockey was worth the wait.

The Colorado Avalanche captain’s kids and fans gave Landeskog a warm welcome back before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Landeskog played his first game since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022, after spending three years recovering from knee surgeries, including a cartilage transplant in 2023.

During warmups, Landeskog’s son, Luke, and daughter, Linnea, held up a homemade sign that read, “So proud of you Daddy!”

The veteran forward skated over and flipped his kids a puck over the glass. His wife, Melissa, wiped away tears as she watched her husband on the ice.

Landeskog's friends and family wore custom No. 92 shirts as they sat in a suite together.

Avalanche fans in the stands started a “Landy” chant as their captain skated on the ice for warmups and before the National Anthem.

They gave Landeskog another rousing extended ovation when he was announced as a starter.

The party is just getting started in Denver.

