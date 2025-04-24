Landeskog’s kids make homemade sign, fans give loud ovation in return

Gabriel Landeskog’s return to hockey was worth the wait.

The Colorado Avalanche captain’s kids and fans gave Landeskog a warm welcome back before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Landeskog played his first game since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022, after spending three years recovering from knee surgeries, including a cartilage transplant in 2023.

During warmups, Landeskog’s son, Luke, and daughter, Linnea, held up a homemade sign that read, “So proud of you Daddy!”