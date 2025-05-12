Bennett pumps brakes on slick goal to extend Panthers lead in Game 4

A little bit of patience went a long, long way for Sam Bennett on Sunday.

In the third period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena, with the Florida Panthers hanging onto a one-goal lead, Bennett hit a smooth drag move to deke Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll and extend the Panthers’ lead.

After Panthers teammate Aaron Ekblad forced a turnover at center ice, Bennett got control of the puck, pushing into the offensive zone. Just as quickly as he got started towards the net, Bennett stopped on a dime, pulling Woll out of the crease and finishing the move with a goal.