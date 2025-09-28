Fleury shines, soaks up love from fans in Penguins farewell

For the final moments of the game, Penguins coach Dan Muse sent Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson onto the ice. With a bit less than 10 seconds left to play, Letang ran out the clock passing the puck with Fleury.

When the final siren sounded, Crosby, Letang and Malkin gave one last hug to their good friend in the goal crease to the crowd’s applause.

“We’ve played a lot of games and many seasons together,” said Fleury, who was overwhelmed with emotions. “We won together. I was lucky to get to live this one more time and share this moment with them.”

In another corner of the dressing room, Crosby also described the final act.

“We were just really smiling, we were just happy,” the Penguins captain said. “It’s just one of those things that you don’t expect to get the chance to do. It doesn’t always work out that way. And for him to still be playing at the level he is and to accept to do this. You know some guys wouldn’t accept to do this and I think it was him that wanted the shootout. He wanted the breakaways. That’s the thing about him, there’s never too many shots. It’s never enough and that passion has always been there.”

Fleury, who had announced that last season, spent with the Minnesota Wild, would be his last in the NHL, signed a professional tryout contract on Sept. 12 in order to play the preseason game and took advantage of every moment of his final lap in Pittsburgh.

“I might be sore when I wake up tomorrow, but it was worth it,” he said.

The Penguins and the Blue Jackets agreed before the game to take part in a shootout regardless of the final result. Fleury stopped Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger, but he was fooled by a nice move by Luca Del Bel Belluz.

At the other end of the ice, Elvis Merzlikins turned aside Letang, Crosby and Malkin.