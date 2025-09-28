Fleury shines, soaks up love from fans in Penguins farewell

PITTSBURGH -- “Fleury, Fleury, Fleury.”
“One more year. One more year.”
“Thanks, Fleury. Thanks, Fleury.”
Marc-Andre Fleury heard the loud chants from the fans at PPG Paints Arena, but they were not enough to disturb his concentration in his farewell game with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
After being seated at the end of the Penguins bench for the first two periods of a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Fleury jumped onto the ice for the start of the third period with Pittsburgh leading 2-1. Even though the final result was unimportant, No. 29 remained a proud man. Like a closer taking the mound in the ninth inning, he wanted to protect the one-goal lead to win it for the Penguins.
And that’s exactly what he did. Fleury stopped all eight shots he faced in the third to help the Penguins to a 4-1 victory.
“I didn’t want to cost them the game,” the 40-year-old said while he wiped himself with a towel. “I didn’t want to give up six goals and look like an idiot. It ends well. I was really happy that I didn’t embarrass myself too much.”