Flyers season preview: Goalie tandem, power play among challenges

Ersson, Vladar to work in tandem; Philadelphia 30th on man-advantage in 2024-25

Zegras PHI

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last season: 33-39-10; eighth in Metropolitan Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Rick Tocchet (first season)

Biggest challenge

The Flyers allowed 27.0 shots on goal per game last season, eighth fewest in the NHL, but their .890 5-on-5 save percentage was the worst since the League began keeping the stat in 2009-10. With upgrading the goaltending an offseason imperative, they signed Dan Vladar to a two-year contract July 1. The 28-year-old had an .898 save percentage in 30 games for the Calgary Flames last season but finished 6-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in his final nine, and said he feels even better now with his March 2024 hip surgery further in his past. He'll start the season in a tandem with Samuel Ersson, who had an .883 save percentage in 47 games. Philadelphia believes Ersson is at his best when he has a reliable goalie partner to spread the work. He had a .904 save percentage last season with two days of rest, but .872 with one day.

How they make playoffs

Beyond the need for better play in goal, fixing the power play is a necessity. The Flyers were 30th in the NHL last season at 15.0 percent, the fourth straight season they've ranked in the bottom three of the League, and they haven't had a power play in the top half of the NHL since 2019-20 (20.8 percent, 14th). It's a unit that has skill, including forward Matvei Michkov, who tied San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for first among NHL rookies with eight power-play goals and was third with 17 power-play points last season. He tied forward Travis Konecny for the team lead in those categories, and Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett are threats from the flanks. The struggle has been finding a quarterback from the blue line and a consistent net-front presence. If Philadelphia can get the power play at least to League average, and there are improvements in goaltending, it could compete for a wild card.

BUF@PHI: Michkov flings opening goal inside the irons

Most intriguing addition

Can Trevor Zegras be an effective center? The Flyers are willing to find out. They acquired the 24-year-old in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ryan Poehling and two draft picks June 23 and intend to give him a chance to start the season at center, possibly on one of the top two lines. Zegras had back-to-back 20-goal, 60-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but was a combined minus-45. Defensive play was one of the reasons he was shifted to the wing the past two seasons, but injuries and a lack of comfort at the position led to subpar results, including 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games last season. A lack of skilled depth at center has the Flyers willing to take a chance on Zegras back in the middle.

Biggest potential surprise

Cam York had a difficult season on and off the ice in 2024-25 with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 66 games, down from the NHL career-best 30 points he had in 82 games in 2023-24. He also missed a month because of an upper-body injury and was benched one game for a discipline issue, but the Flyers think he has a bright future, signing the 24-year-old to a five-year, $25.75 million contract ($5.15 million average annual value) on July 7. York has the ability to create offense; his 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 63 games in 2018-19 at the time set a record for a defenseman at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. York is hoping for more offensive opportunities, including significant power-play time after playing a total of 9:36 on the man-advantage last season. His marks at the NTDP broke totals set by Quinn Hughes, whose talents Tocchet was able to maximize during their time together with the Vancouver Canucks.

PHI@NYI: York blasts it in from the circle

Ready to contribute

Nikita Grebenkin has been a surprise during training camp, making an impression with his willingness to use his size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and strength to get to the net in the offensive zone, and it could be enough to earn him a place in the top six to start the season. Tocchet has stressed the need for his forwards to attack the middle of the zone and Grebenkin has been able to do that, with the coach calling the 22-year-old "a sticky guy" because of his ability to find pucks in tight. He also has found some chemistry when playing on a line with Michkov.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Owen Tippett, F: Since 2022-23, Tippett is one of six NHL players to have at least 75 goals, 350 hits and 700 shots on goal (Filip Forsberg, Timo Meier, Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk, Frank Vatrano). He's scored at least 20 goals in three straight seasons and, given his elite category coverage, is flying under the radar in fantasy with an average draft position outside the top 150 overall. Per NHL EDGE stats, Tippett is fourth in the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (38) last season and also was a standout in top shot speed (93.18 mph; 91st percentile), average shot speed (62.85 mph; 90th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (68; 91st percentile). -- Chris Meaney

BUF@PHI: Tippett records 20th of season on the power play

Projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols -- Christian Dvorak -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Related Content

Flyers coach Tocchet gets new nickname courtesy of Zegras

EDGE stats: Zegras’ outlook after trade to Flyers

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

Season Previews

Pacific Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Kraken season preview: Production of Beniers, Wright could fuel playoff push

Senators season preview: Pieces in place to make deep playoff run

Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Metropolitan Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Sharks season preview: Misa joins Celebrini, Smith to help speed up rebuild

2025-26 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Rangers season preview: Sullivan hired with hopes of returning to Cup contention

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Islanders season preview: Aiming for playoff return with No. 1 pick Schaefer

Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Wild season preview: Tarasenko added to boost forward depth

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs