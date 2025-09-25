Flyers coach Tocchet gets new nickname courtesy of Zegras

'Taco' nickname has stuck in Philadelphia during training camp

Taco Zegras Tocchet split

© Philadelphia Flyers

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Who needs Taco Tuesday when you can have Taco's training camp?

Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet joked that forward Trevor Zegras gave him a new moniker: "Taco."

"I think with a guy like (Zegras), his personality is great for a room. He smiles and I think he calls me 'Taco' now... I don't know what he's calling me," Tocchet laughed in a press conference on Wednesday. "But I like the fact that he's a good kid and he wants to learn. But, you know, there are certain parts of his game he knows he has to clean up and he's willing to learn."

Tocchet, whose playing career included 952 NHL points (440 goals), four all-star appearances and the 1992 Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins before moving to coaching where he won the 2024 Jack Adams Award as the League's best coach, doesn't seem to mind the nickname one bit.

Of course following the annointing of coach Taco, the Flyers had to follow up asking players for their go-to taco orders before practice.

Zegras said chicken or steak before trying to help teammate Matvei Michkov navigate the question by responding "chicken quesadilla."

Coach Taco was much more clear on his preferred taco: chicken, salsa and very heavy on the guacamole.

The nickname seems to have stuck to the delight of Flyers players and fans. Now the only decision is should we all spell it with one "c" or two?

