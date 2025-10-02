Senators season preview: Pieces in place to make deep playoff run

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Ottawa Senators.

Last season: 45-30-7, fourth in Atlantic Division, lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Coach: Travis Green (second season)

Biggest challenge

The Senators made significant strides last season by qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, when they lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime. Although the Senators ended up losing in six games to their rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the Battle of Ontario, their young core still got a much-needed taste of postseason hockey and the intensity that goes along with it. Having said that, it doesn’t get any easier at this point. Indeed, can they do it in back-to-back years? And can they take it another step by advancing to the second round, if not further. That is the goal, of course, of owner Michael Andlauer, general manager Steve Staios and coach Travis Green, who won’t be satisfied by just qualifying for the playoffs again. Still, advancing past the first round is easier said than done. Just ask those same Maple Leafs, who have won only two playoff series since 2004.

How they make playoffs

The key here is to continue following the defense-first blueprint that Green implemented so effectively in his first season behind the Senators bench. Ottawa allowed 49 fewer goals than in 2023-24 (281 to 232), and part of that success came from the stability in goal brought by Linus Ullmark, who is 163-87-26 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 291 career NHL games (281 starts), including winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23. If he can continue to play at the level he did in his first season with Ottawa (25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA, .910 save percentage and four shutouts), the future will be bright. However, he can’t do it alone. Indeed, he’ll need young offensive-minded forwards like Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk to build on the solid 200-foot games they developed last season.