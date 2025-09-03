Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Team will sport sweaters 13 times throughout year

Senators third jersey

© Ottawa Senators

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Ottawa Senators are seeing red this year.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled new red third jerseys for the upcoming season during a media day at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Former Senators defenseman Chris Philips, whose No. 4 was retired by the team in 2019, modeled the sweaters for the media.

The red jerseys feature black and gold trimming on the hem and the sleeves. The Centurian logo remains on the crest of the jersey.

A logo of the Ottawa Peace Tower and the Canadian flag are featured on the back.

It is an updated look of the team’s red primary jerseys they sported from 1999-2020.

The jerseys will be worn at 13 home games this season, starting on Oct. 16 against the Seattle Kraken.

Related Content

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Short Shifts

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Tanev brothers visit Toronto Blue Jays before MLB game

Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World

NHL stars offseason roundup: Sporty Summer

Ekblad brings Stanley Cup to former OHL arena in Barrie

D.C. farm to open Ovechkin-inspired corn maze

Blashill visits Wrigley Field to throw out 1st pitch

Bennett poses with Stanley Cup in front of childhood poster of trophy

Reinhart trains with Stanley Cup in Vancouver

Detroit Tigers players wear Fedorov jerseys to ballpark

Swift, Kelce enjoy a good otter highlight, just like Stars fans

Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers