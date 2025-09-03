Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Former Senators defenseman Chris Philips, whose No. 4 was retired by the team in 2019, modeled the sweaters for the media.

The red jerseys feature black and gold trimming on the hem and the sleeves. The Centurian logo remains on the crest of the jersey.

A logo of the Ottawa Peace Tower and the Canadian flag are featured on the back.

It is an updated look of the team’s red primary jerseys they sported from 1999-2020.