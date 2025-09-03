Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

The Ottawa Senators are seeing red this year.
On Wednesday, the team unveiled new red third jerseys for the upcoming season during a media day at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Team will sport sweaters 13 times throughout year
© Ottawa Senators
Former Senators defenseman Chris Philips, whose No. 4 was retired by the team in 2019, modeled the sweaters for the media.
The red jerseys feature black and gold trimming on the hem and the sleeves. The Centurian logo remains on the crest of the jersey.
A logo of the Ottawa Peace Tower and the Canadian flag are featured on the back.
It is an updated look of the team’s red primary jerseys they sported from 1999-2020.
The jerseys will be worn at 13 home games this season, starting on Oct. 16 against the Seattle Kraken.