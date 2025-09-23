Rangers to honor Giacomin with helmet sticker

Team will wear badge for Hockey Hall of Famer throughout season starting Tuesday

Eddie sticker NYR

© New York Rangers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers unveiled new helmet stickers in honor of the late Ed Giacomin, who passed away on Sept. 15.

The team will wear the helmet stickers all season long, starting with Tuesday’s preseason matchup against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

The sticker is a picture of Giacomin’s goalie mask with his No. 1 on it and a red ribbon underneath that says, “Eddie.”

The Hockey Hall of Famer played 11 of his 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He retired after the 1977-78 season and entered into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1987. The Rangers retired his No. 1 jersey on March 15, 1989.

In his second season with the Rangers, he led the NHL in wins (30) and shutouts (nine) and was named an NHL First Team All-Star. He won the Vezina Trophy in the 1970-71 season and finished his career as a five-time All-Star.

