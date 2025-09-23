Rangers to honor Giacomin with helmet sticker

The sticker is a picture of Giacomin’s goalie mask with his No. 1 on it and a red ribbon underneath that says, “Eddie.”

The Hockey Hall of Famer played 11 of his 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He retired after the 1977-78 season and entered into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1987. The Rangers retired his No. 1 jersey on March 15, 1989.

In his second season with the Rangers, he led the NHL in wins (30) and shutouts (nine) and was named an NHL First Team All-Star. He won the Vezina Trophy in the 1970-71 season and finished his career as a five-time All-Star.