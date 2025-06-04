Nelson signs 3-year contract to stay with Avalanche

Brock Nelson signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 33-year-old forward had 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Avalanche and New York Islanders this season, including 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 games for Colorado after he was acquired in a trade from New York on March 6. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Nelson had four assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. The Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round.

“My family and I are excited to be staying in Colorado,” Nelson said. “Having spent my entire career with one organization, we weren’t totally sure what to expect when we arrived in Denver. But getting the opportunity to play for the Avalanche, to compete with a great group of teammates in that locker room, and in front of the tremendous fans at Ball Arena, we knew this was where we wanted to stay.

“I’d like to thank the Kroenke family, (president of hockey operations) Joe Sakic, (general manager) Chris MacFarland, (coach) Jared Bednar and our coaching staff for the opportunity.

“Obviously, the way the season ended last year was disappointing, but I can’t wait to get back on the ice soon and continue to push for our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Selected by the Islanders in the first round (No. 30) at the 2010 NHL Draft, Nelson has 587 points (301 goals, 286 assists) in 920 regular-season games for the Islanders and Avalanche and 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 85 playoff games.

“We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with Brock to keep him in Colorado for the next three seasons,” MacFarland said. “He’s been a great center in this league for a long time, and he brings professionalism and a dedicated work ethic on and off the ice. We think he’s a great fit and is a stabilizing presence to our second-line center role with his size and ability to touch all areas of the ice.

“We’re excited to see what his contributions will be over a larger sample size with the Avalanche.”