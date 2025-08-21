Nazar signs 7-year, $46.13 million contract with Blackhawks

21-year-old forward had 12 goals, 26 points as rookie last season

Frank Nazar CHI

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Frank Nazar signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $6.59 million, will begin in 2026-27.

The 21-year-old forward had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 53 games as a rookie with the Blackhawks last season. Nazar is entering the final season of the three-year, entry-level contract he signed on April 13, 2024.

“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the League,” Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons.”

Selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nazar has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games.

Chicago opens this season at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7 (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

