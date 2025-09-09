Bedard, Blackhawks 'comfortable' with ongoing contract talks

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Connor Bedard said contract talks with the Chicago Blackhawks are going well.

The 20-year-old center is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and can become a restricted free agent July 1.

“It’s nothing crazy,” he said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen.”

Soon? Before the season?

“We’ll see,” he said.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, led Chicago with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 2023-24 despite a fractured jaw limiting him to 68 games. He won the Calder Trophy, voted the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Last season, he went through the entire 82-game grind for the first time and led the Blackhawks with 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists).

“It’s something I didn’t understand,” Bedard said. “My rookie year, I got hurt [39 games] in. Obviously, you never want to get hurt, but then I had a little break, and you feel good. So, I think getting to play 82 last year for me was great, because you [figure out] what makes you feel best.

“I think that was so great for me just to learn. You have little gaps, and you find out, ‘How can I not have that? How can I stay consistent?’ The best players in the NHL, they’re not going to be their best every game, but they’re up there most games, so that’s something that really is going to benefit me.”

Bedard said he worked on his skating in the offseason to become more explosive. He’s trying to make Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after watching from afar as his country won the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“I would need to have a great start, kind of light it up a bit,” he said. “But there’s just so many great players in Canada. There’s going to be guys that play great and don’t make it. That’s just how deep it is. I mean, obviously, you had the guys at 4 Nations, and they won, and you understand that.

“I’m trying not to think about it. Just go out and play and try to play the best I can and see what happens. If I play great and don’t make it, like I said, there’s so many great players. It’s not going to be something that I would take personal or anything, but it would be special to be there, for sure.”

The Blackhawks have failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past five seasons and finished 31st in the NHL each of the past two. But they have a new coach, Jeff Blashill, and young players like Bedard, forwards Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore, and defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel. Nazar and Rinzel are 21. Moore is 20. Levshunov is 19.

“We feel great about our guys,” Bedard said. “We had a lot of guys come up last year and make big steps and make a difference. Obviously, we’re going to be young, and that’s exciting. I think we’re all going to be growing up together and going through the fight together. I love our group. I’m pumped to get going.”