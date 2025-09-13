Knight signs 3-year, $17.5 million contract with Blackhawks

Goalie was traded to Chicago last season; deal begins in 2026-27

Spencer Knight CHI

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Spencer Knight signed a three-year, $17.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $5.83 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 24-year-old goalie was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on March 1 along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. Knight is entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Panthers on Sept. 27, 2022, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Knight was 17-16-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and two shutouts last season in 38 games (26 starts) for the Panthers and Blackhawks, including 5-8-2 with a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage in 15 starts with Chicago following the trade.

"After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons."

He did not play in the NHL in 2023-24 after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in February 2023, but played 45 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Selected by Florida with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Knight is 49-33-9 with a 2.83 GAA, .904 save percentage and five shutouts in 95 regular-season games (85 starts) and 1-1 in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

