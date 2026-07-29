McKenna has ‘learned a lot’ practicing with Celebrini this offseason

“He’s a pretty intense guy when it comes to his off-ice and on-ice stuff,” McKenna said of Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. “To be in that environment and get into a routine, it felt good. I had a lot of fun, and I felt like I got better.”

McKenna, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, discussed his time with Celebrini and his offseason preparations at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at Blackhawks Ice Center on Wednesday.

The showcase brings together a collection of players looking to make the jump to the NHL in the next season or two and provides some tools for that transition.

McKenna said he and Celebrini have been practicing together in Vancouver, British Columbia. It has been quite the education.

“My trainers probably won’t like to hear this, but there was a week where we were on the ice for like 17 hours,” McKenna said. “So, yeah, max crazy but every skate out there, you’re getting better and it’s a competitive group. So, I’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

The 18-year-old soaked up everything Celebrini did, and why wouldn’t he? The Sharks forward, two years his senior, had 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games last season, fourth in the NHL behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (138 points), Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (130) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (127).

Celebrini, a finalist for the 2025 Calder Trophy awarded to the NHL rookie of the year (won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson), signed a five-year, $94 million contract (League-high $18.8 million average annual value) with the Sharks on Wednesday.

McKenna is trying to follow a similar path to the one Celebrini traveled. Three seasons ago, Celebrini was a highly touted prospect, looking to be picked No. 1 after a season of college hockey at Boston University. Today, he is the centerpiece of a San Jose team on the ascendency.

McKenna left the Western Hockey League two seasons ago and joined the NCAA, playing for Penn State. He was the sixth-youngest player in men's college hockey last season and finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games.

He was also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top men's player in NCAA Hockey.

Toronto won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5 and ended up with McKenna, who is being counted on to lead the Maple Leafs revival. He joins a Toronto team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons.