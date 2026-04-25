Dach bounces back, helps Canadiens to OT win in Game 3

The numbers showed just how much he did just that. The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist, including the equalizer that tied the game 2-2 at 12:43 of the second period, and finished the game at plus-3.

Not bad for a guy who was in danger of being a healthy scratch after committing a couple of costly gaffes in overtime of Game 2 that led to J.J. Moser’s winning goal in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Dach subsequently was shredded so badly by critics on social media that he canceled his Instagram account. There were calls for St. Louis to banish him to the press box for Game 3, the type of white noise that the Canadiens coach rightly ignored.

Instead, St. Louis said Thursday that the team’s backers should be supportive. Everyone makes mistakes, he added.

The fans obviously heeded his message.

As such, when the Canadiens stepped onto the ice for warmups in a building that already was electric some 35 minutes before puck drop, chants of “Kirby, Kirby” resonated through the entire building.

Down on the ice, Dach tried not to look up in the stands. It didn’t matter. The message was coming through loud and clear.

“Yeah, I didn’t really expect it, so it was nice,” he said. “I mean, the fans have been unbelievable for us all year. And for me, they’ve stuck with me by my side through a lot. So it definitely meant a lot.”

It was all part of the healing process over the previous three days.

“Honestly I felt good,” he said. “I think that Tuesday night, you kind of sit with it dwell on it, understand what you could have done better. But come Wednesday morning you’ve got to move on and get ready for tonight’s game. And that’s kind of where my mindset was.

“I think, as a competitor, you want to bounce back and put your best foot forward. At the same time, we have such a great group of guys here. Everyone was lifting me up and helping me out.”

Including Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

“It was really great to see the fans really support him here tonight,” Suzuki said. “And those ‘Kirby’ chants got going in warmups, which would really make him feel good going into the game. I thought it was his best game of the whole season.

“It’s fun to watch him when he’s going.”