Canadiens legend Cournoyer carries torch in to Bell Centre for Game 3

Montreal fans go wild for Hockey Hall of Fame forward

TBL@MTL, Gm 3: Yvan Cournoyer brings torch in to Game 3

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

When you need a little extra speed, you go to the Roadrunner.

Yvan Cournoyer , a 10-time Stanley Cup champion forward with the Montreal Canadiens nicknamed "The Roadrunner" for his skating speed, carried the team torch into Bell Centre ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

Canadiens fans were plenty fired up to see Cournoyer, who was inducted in to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982 after a 16-year career, highlighted by a ridiculous 15-goal, 10-assist performance over 17 games in the 1973 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He captained the Canadiens from 1975-79.

Fans were fired up in general for their team's first home playoff game of the 2026 postseason, but when Cournoyer entered the arena and raised the torch, the crowd noise noticeably went up a level, maybe two.

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